CRAIG, AILEEN
Aileen Craig, 81, of Ocala, FL went to her heavenly home on April 14, 2019. She was born on February 5, 1938 in Anniston, Alabama to George and Grace Craig.
She was retired from Wells Fargo of Orlando, having worked in banking for over 40 years. She was a member of Concord Street Church of Christ in Orlando for 55 years. The last 14 summers, she also attended the Central Haywood Church of Christ in Waynesville, NC. She was a member of Central Church of Christ in Ocala the past four years.
She courageously battled the challenges of cancer with dignity, grace, and a positive attitude. She was always smiling and was very thankful for every little act of kindness that was sent her way. She had the gift of hospitality and a heart to serve.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Beth O'Brien; and her brother, JC Craig.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe H Craig; sons, Chuck Craig (Carol) and Mike Craig (Julie); grandchildren, Caitlin (Nathan) Smith, Chelsea, Ashleigh, Carl, Josh, Luke; and her siblings, Virginia Robertson and George Craig; in laws, Doris Buford, Janie Whitaker (Willard), Barbara Craig; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at Central Church of Christ, 4200 NE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL at 11AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019. The family will receive friends at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Dora Christian Academy or . Condolences may be expressed at
hiers-baxley.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019