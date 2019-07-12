|
INGRAM SR, ALAN J 5/20/1931 - 7/2/2019
Ingram, Alan J., 88 Ocala - Alan Ingram Sr (Pops) went to be with the Lord on July 02, 2019.
Alan was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to parents, Lucius and Rose (Gaurino) Ingram.
He is preceded in death by
Sisters, Jaqueline and Rosemary and Brother, Eugene.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy; two daughters, Stacey & Kelley, three sons, Peter, Patrick & Alan Jr. 15 grandchildren; and 8 great-
Grandchildren; sister, Olive Sadlon and brother, Warren Ingram; along with numerous amounts of family and friends.
Alan served our country as a member of the United States Airforce; he is a combat veteran of the Korean war. After life in the Airforce, Alan followed his passion in the horse industry. He quickly became one of the great trainers and harness horse drivers of his time, winning countless races. After retiring, he became a prominent local figure in his hometown of Dunnellon, where he was known as 'Pops'.
Pops was a wonderful husband, an amazing father & grandfather and a kind, sweet, patient man with a contagious smile who genuinely loved everyone he met.
A Celebration of Life
honoring his life will be held at 2pm Saturday, July 13 at Cavallo Estate Winery, 8123 S Lecanto Highway, Lecanto Fl.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 12 to July 13, 2019