|
|
GIULIETTI, ALBERT
Albert Giulietti, retired math teacher, died on Tuesday January 21, in the West Marion County Hospice, Legacy House in Ocala Florida. He was 94 years old and died of natural causes and was with his wife and family when he died.
He is survived by wife, Helen Giulietti (Jacobs); sons, Mitchell, Peter and David Giulietti; grandchildren; Forest, Journey, Ellie, Sophia and Alexandra Giulietti and Shawn Moeckly.
Born on July 9, 1925 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York, to parents, Guiseppe and Columbia, he was raised on 5 Monroe Street in the Stockade.
He left high school early and worked as an apprentice machinist at the Watervliet Arsenal. In 1943, he turned 18 years old and enlisted in the US Navy. He qualified as a sharpshooter and served in the Construction Battalions (seabee's). In 1946, at the end of World War II he was Honorably Discharged.
After the war, he completed his high school diploma and used the GI Bill to study teaching at Champlain College in Plattsburgh, NY. Here, he received Varsity Letters for Skiing and sung the leads in university productions of Gilbert & Sullivan's 'Mikado' and 'The Pirates of Penzance'.
After graduating, Albert qualified as a high school mathematics teacher in NY State. His first teaching job was in Lake George, New York. During this time, he was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Gore Mountain.
He was married to Helen Jacobs on April 23, 1961 and moved back to the Capital District. Albert taught at Mohonasen High School from 1961 to 1980 when he retired from teaching. Albert and Helen bought a run down house in the Stockade on Front Street and spent years restoring it. They ran a Bed & Breakfast here during the later years and once even had Bill Cosby as a guest.
In 2002, Al & Helen moved from Schenectady to Cape Coral, Florida. They later moved to the 'On Top of the World' Retirement Community in Ocala, Florida where they lived until Albert passed.
Al enjoyed singing, exercise, history, painting, working in the shop and in the garden. He loved to tell stories and was known as 'a real character'. He taught his children to ski, to dream and to love all people. He loved living in their warm Florida home with Helen and their dog Charlie. He will be remembered fondly by his family and friends.
The wake will be at Baldwin Brothers at 11250 SW 93rd Ct Rd, Suite #300, Ocala on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 13:00-14:00 with a reception afterward at the Arbor Club Activity Centre in OTOW from 14:00-16:00. The burial be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 13:30, at The National Cemetery in Bushnell. A procession to Busnell will leave Baldwin Brothers at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the West Marion County Hospice.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020