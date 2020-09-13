PORTER, JR.,ALBERT HOLMESAlbert Holmes Porter, Jr., 74, a locksmith, of Ocala, FL went home to be with his beloved Jesus on Thursday, September 10, 2020.He leaves family and many friends behind to cherish his strong spirit and gentle, kind heart.He was quick to profess his faith and speak his mind and the truth. Albert had a tender heart for animals and loved his locks and music. He will be greatly missed - until we meet again on Heaven's ShoresArrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, FL. Online Condolences may be expressed at