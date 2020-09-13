1/
Albert Holmes Porter Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTER, JR.,
ALBERT HOLMES
Albert Holmes Porter, Jr., 74, a locksmith, of Ocala, FL went home to be with his beloved Jesus on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
He leaves family and many friends behind to cherish his strong spirit and gentle, kind heart.
He was quick to profess his faith and speak his mind and the truth. Albert had a tender heart for animals and loved his locks and music. He will be greatly missed - until we meet again on Heaven's Shores
Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala, FL. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved