SPRINGER, ALBERT
Ocala - Albert Jacob Springer, 74, passed away on February 7, 2020, in Ocala, Fl.
He was born on February 10, 1945, in Wilmington, Delaware to Elwood and Anne
(Drozenko) Springer.
He moved to Ocala in 1950 when he was five years old and lived briefly with his aunt and uncle, owners of the Rustic Grill restaurant. Albert (or AJ) graduated from Ocala High School in 1964 where he played football and lettered in track. In his mid-twenties, he was an amateur and later professional moto-cross racer sponsored by Husqvarna.
He is preceded by his parents, Ellwood and Anne (Drozenko) Springer and survived by his sister, Elaine (Gary) Kent; caregiver Linda( Harry) Turnipseed; son, Clint Springer; three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and family.
An internment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fl.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020