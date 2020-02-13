Home

More Obituaries for ALBERTA POWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALBERTA POWELL

ALBERTA POWELL Obituary
POWELL, ALBERTA
Alberta Powell, 65, passed away on February 9, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Eric Powell, Edgar Powell, and Victoria Barnes; three grandchildren; brother, Brian Powell; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Powell will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Second Bethel Baptist Church located at 1940 Henry Blair Ln. Dunnellon, FL 34434. Viewing will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Second Bethel Baptist Church. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
