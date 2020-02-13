|
|
POWELL, ALBERTA
Alberta Powell, 65, passed away on February 9, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Eric Powell, Edgar Powell, and Victoria Barnes; three grandchildren; brother, Brian Powell; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Powell will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at Second Bethel Baptist Church located at 1940 Henry Blair Ln. Dunnellon, FL 34434. Viewing will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Second Bethel Baptist Church. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020