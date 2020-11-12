1/
Alex Rombach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Rombach
Ocala - Alex Rombach, 90 of Ocala, FL passed away on Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at the Legacy Hospice House. Alex was born in Germany and was a retire Mason- Bricklayer and was a member of the union. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Alex is survived by his devoted wife Norma Rombach of Ocala, FL. The family is going to have a memorial mass at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov 17th at 8:30 am, friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Alex's life. After the services Alex will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala FL 352-873-4114

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved