Alex Rombach

Ocala - Alex Rombach, 90 of Ocala, FL passed away on Sat, Oct 31, 2020 at the Legacy Hospice House. Alex was born in Germany and was a retire Mason- Bricklayer and was a member of the union. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Alex is survived by his devoted wife Norma Rombach of Ocala, FL. The family is going to have a memorial mass at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov 17th at 8:30 am, friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Alex's life. After the services Alex will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala FL 352-873-4114



