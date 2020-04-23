Home

COUNCIL, ALFONSO
On Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm, Alfonso C. Council answered the call of the Lord and surrendered his earthly body for his eternal life.
Al leaves to cherish fond memories his wife of 30 years, Linda; one son, Alphonso Council, III, Ocala; five daughters, Kim Flax Gagger (John), Lukeshia Miller, Althea Council, Rekeshia and Lindsey Council; three brothers, Eugene Hayes Council, Louis Cox, Jr., and Randolph Cox,; four sisters, Elizabeth 'Vette' Gates (Tyrone), Vivian Johnson (Mark), Althea Crummer, Tanja Council, nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren.
The graveside ceremony for Mr. Al will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, 11:00am at Lincoln Memorial Gardens (3501 NW Blitchton Rd. Ocala, Florida). Viewing will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Union Missionary Baptist Church (19976 SW 110th Place Dunnellon, Florida) from 6-8pm. Due to COVID-19, we are asking that you view, sign register book and Exit the church as we help keep our families and community safe.
Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
