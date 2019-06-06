Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Alfred "Sonny" Bryant

Alfred "Sonny" Bryant Obituary
BRYANT, SR.,
ALFRED 'SONNY,' 86
Mr. Alfred 'Sonny' Bryant, was born on August 1, 1932 in Clearwater, FL. He attended School at Blaze Pond Elementary School in Blitchton, FL. He was a member of New Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. On May 28, 2019, Sonny went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and faithful wife, Edna 'Sophie' Bryant of 61 years; five sons, Alfred Bryant, Jr. (Inga) of Orlando, Reginald Bryant (Pauline) of Ocala, Patrick and Gary Bryant of Blitchton; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two sister in laws, Betty Kingcade, of Miami, Grand-Vera Bryant of Ocala; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
Public Viewing will be on June 7, 2019 at 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl 34475. Funeral Service for Mr. Alfred Bryant will be on June 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church 14485 County Road 326, Morriston, FL 32668.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 6 to June 7, 2019
