|
|
BRYANT, SR.,
ALFRED 'SONNY,' 86
Mr. Alfred 'Sonny' Bryant, was born on August 1, 1932 in Clearwater, FL. He attended School at Blaze Pond Elementary School in Blitchton, FL. He was a member of New Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. On May 28, 2019, Sonny went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and faithful wife, Edna 'Sophie' Bryant of 61 years; five sons, Alfred Bryant, Jr. (Inga) of Orlando, Reginald Bryant (Pauline) of Ocala, Patrick and Gary Bryant of Blitchton; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; two sister in laws, Betty Kingcade, of Miami, Grand-Vera Bryant of Ocala; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
Public Viewing will be on June 7, 2019 at 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl 34475. Funeral Service for Mr. Alfred Bryant will be on June 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church 14485 County Road 326, Morriston, FL 32668.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 6 to June 7, 2019