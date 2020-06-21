NYE, ALFRED 'AL'Alfred 'Al' Nye, 101, of Ocala, passed peacefully, at his home, surrounded by family on June 10, 2020. Al was born one of six children in Omaha, Cuba, July 30, 1918, to Charles and Mabel Strawn Nye.Mr. Nye is survived by his two sons, Alfred 'Bud' Nye Jr., Tacoma, WA, and Ben and Susan Nye, Ocala, FL; four grandchildren, Matt (wife, Natalie) Nye, Melbourne, FL, Andrea Nye, Brooklyn, NY, Ellen Louis-Stewart (husband, Ned), Gainesville, FL, Michael Nye, Yelm, WA; one younger brother, Raymond Nye, Boston, MA; extended family, Carole Cepeda Pauw (husband, Jan), Tacoma, WA, Todd Louis, Gainesville, FL; as well as five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his sisters, Dorothy Mosnat, Edith McEntyre, and Mildred Harris; and his older brother, Philip.Al's family moved to Ft. Myers during the Depression, where, as a child, he built his own boats to fish the intercoastal waterway, hunt for rabbits, and scavenge for food. On the Caloosahatchee River, a young Al frequently passed the dock of Thomas Edison and once had the opportunity to discuss boatbuilding with the famous inventor. He served in the National Guard and Army for five years in WWII in the South Pacific. After the war, Al came to Ocala in 1948 to work first for Hiers Funeral Home, then for The Prudential Insurance Company. In his 28 years with Prudential, he became well known and highly regarded in Ocala, winning numerous company awards for outstanding service. After retirement, and through his late 70's, Al enjoyed success as captain of his own commercial grouper fishing boat which he christened, 'Nyesboat.'For years, he proudly provided fish from his Gulf Coast expeditions for the annual Chamber fish fry. Al was active in the community throughout his life, volunteering his time with several organizations. He loved children and said his most satisfying volunteer service was being Santa Claus in the annual Christmas Parade and the Ocala Lions Club Children's Christmas Party, which he did for over twenty years. An excellent all-around handyman, Al had an impressively outfitted workshop in which there was very little he could not do. He worked on his boats, made exquisite furniture, and kept a bountiful garden. Al loved his Lord and Savior and well into his 90's devoted himself to the church as well as those members of the congregation who found themselves disabled or shut-in.In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice of Marion County in his name would be appreciated. Family members and friends may sign the online guestbook at