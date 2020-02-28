|
|
MELENDEZ,
ALFRED RICHARD
Alfred Richard Melendez passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on February 21, 2020 at the age of 92 in Ocala, Florida surrounded by his family.
He was born in Long Island, New York and was raised in Peru until he was called to duty in the Army where he served honorably in World War II. Alfred had a passion for all things mechanical and was a jack of all trades. He also had an affinity for classic cars such as his many VW bugs and Merc 'Lead Sled.'
Alfred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda Vieira Melendez; his son, Joseph Pereira Melendez; daughter in law, Paula; and grandson, Tony of Galloway, Ohio; as well as his daughter, Rose Walsh; and son in law, Matthew of Wesley Chapel, Florida.
On Monday, March 2, 2020 the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Roberts Bruce Chapel West 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL 34476. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Burial at Florida National Cemetery will follow with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated in Alfred's Memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020