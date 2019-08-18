|
|
BELLE, ALFRED WAYNE
BELLE, GERALDINE DRURY
'What therefore God hath joined together,let not man put asunder.' Mark 10:9. No one can explain the power of true love even through death. On August 12, 20419 Alfred Wayne Belle, 80, started his journey to Heaven to lead the way for his beloved wife of sixty-three years. Geraldine, 80, his Skeeter, followed soon after on August 14, 2019.
Wayne Belle was born on February 4, 1939 in Ocala, Florida. He was the son of Inez Ruby and Joseph Alfred Belle and grandson of Ada Anna Holland and Ulysses Abney. Wayne worked for Ford Motor Company where he was the automotive painter and wrecker driver. He also was the children's minister at First Baptist Church of Ocala. While there he helped create the bus ministry.
Geraldine Drury Belle was born on April 25, 1939 in Ocala, Florida. She was the daughter of Hazel Scroggie and Ottis Drury and granddaughter of Artie and Henry Scroggie. She was an administrative assistant for Dixie Lime & Stone for many years. She then worked for Munroe Memorial Hospital as Director of Billing and Accounts Payable for thirty years. Their love created a beautiful family that they adored and took great care of.
They are survived by their two children, Teresa Tomaszewski (Jeff) and Joseph Belle (Darlene). They had three grandchildren that they cherished, Kristi Belle (Justin), Ashley Hinkle (Michael), and Katie Combee (Mike). They were blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, Nick, Bethany, Emma, Savannah Belle, Madison, and CJ. They leave behind their sweet dog, Annabelle.
A special appreciation to all of the staff of the Legacy Hospice House in Ocala. They helped bring them back together so they could pass peacefully surrounded by love.
A graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Legacy House of Ocala 9505 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481.
We love you Papa and Grandmother.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019