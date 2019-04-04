|
WILLIAMS, ALGUSTA
Mr. Algusta Leo Williams, 58 of Morriston, Florida passed away on March 30, 2019.
The service for Mr. Williams will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11am at Greater Pine Grove MBC, 14485 C.R. 326 Morriston, FL. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 5-7pm at St. Hawthorne Primitive Baptist, 8870 NW 145th Ave. Rd, Morriston, FL. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019