Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAMS, ALGUSTA
Mr. Algusta Leo Williams, 58 of Morriston, Florida passed away on March 30, 2019.
Mr. Algusta Leo Williams, 58 of Morriston, Florida passed away on March 30, 2019.

The service for Mr. Williams will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11am at Greater Pine Grove MBC, 14485 C.R. 326 Morriston, FL. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 5-7pm at St. Hawthorne Primitive Baptist, 8870 NW 145th Ave. Rd, Morriston, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
