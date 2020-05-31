VICTOR, ALICE ANN BLACK

Alice Ann Black Victor passed away in Shrewsbury, MO, on May 25, 2020. She was born December 21, 1935, in Tampa, FL.

Ann was the loving wife of Geoffrey Victor (1926-2003), mother of Susanne Victor Collins (spouse, Homer Collins) and Stephen Victor (spouse, Timothy Youngman), and grandmother of Ariana Collins Bush (spouse Kyle Bush). She also dearly loved her great-grandchildren Draiden, Aidan, Rowan, Lachlan, Kieran, and Teagan.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



