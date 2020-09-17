MORAND, ALICE FAYE

Alice Faye Morand, 81, transitioned this life on September 14, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories brothers, Elroy Morand (Billie), Lofton Morand (Fran), and Mitchell Morand (Liz); sister, Dorothy Morand Ford (John); brother-n-law, Leonard P. Woolbright Jr.; sister-n-laws, Mary L. Morand and Mary Morand; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and best friends.

Graveside service for Mrs. Morand will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in Faith Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 3035 Old Blitchton Road, Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Due to Covid-19 a face mask must be worn to attend all services, social distancing , and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



