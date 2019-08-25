|
KOWALSKI, ALICE MARY
Alice Mary Kowalski (nee Drew), longtime resident of Ocala, FL, and native of Wisconsin, passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 76.
Reunited in heaven with her husband of 35 years, the late Daniel 'Dan' Kowalski.
Loving mother of Bonnie (Kosterman, Tyborski) Delaney, Michael A. Tyborski, and the late Kevin (Dawn) Tyborski. Dear Nanna to Jason (Stephanie) Kosterman, Dennis Delaney, and Paul Delaney. Proud great-grandmother of Ryder and Hunter Kosterman. Cherished sister to Dean (Margie) Drew and the late Anthony T. 'Tono' (Mary Anne) Drew.
The family would like to thank Bridgewater Park Health and Rehabilitation in Ocala, FL, Jan Anderson, Joe Lawson, Duane Delaney, Dennis and Paul Delaney, and Jason Kosterman for the love and care they have shown.
A private gathering to celebrate Alice's life will occur at a later date. Becker Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019