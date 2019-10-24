Home

VERNON, ALICE
Alice Vernon, 86, passed away on October 14, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Krista Graham (Henry); son, Reginald Taylor (Quanese); five grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Vernon will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church located at 718 NW 7th St. Ocala, FL 34475. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
