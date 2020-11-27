1/
Alistair "Don" Munro
Alistair "Don" Munro, 91, died unexpectedly in the early morning hours on Saturday, November 21, 2020 while under the care of Shand's Hospital in Gainesville. Don was born on February 12, 1929 and grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey. Shortly after graduating high school he enlisted in the US Army. While in the Army he married and had four children and achieved many exceptional service medals and served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Don retired in 1969 with the US Army as Lt. Colonel while in New Jersey and then earned a degree in Business. In 1970 he moved to Pembroke Pines, Florida and became a Real Estate and Mortgage Broker and General Contractor. During that time, Don met his second wife, Carol, and once they both retired they made their home in Dunnellon Rainbow Springs. While living in the Dunnellon area for the past twenty five years he was an avid bowler and lifetime member of the Hernando VFW Post#4252 and M.O.A.A.
He leaves behind his wife of 43yrs., Carol J. Munro, Dunnellon; his son, Alistair Donald Munro, Jr. (Susan), Hollywood, FL; his daughters, Donna Lee Munro, Lake City, FL, Linda Stanton (Charles), Fieldsboro, NJ, Derry Ann Kraszewski (Philip), Lake City, FL, Beth Wear (Michael), Dunnellon, FL and Danica Champagne (Timothy), Palm Bay, FL; two sisters, eighteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral Services honoring Don's life will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Roberts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell for a 1:30 PM committal service with military honors.
Condolences may be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon





Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
