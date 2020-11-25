Allan B Collins

Allan B Collins, beloved son, husband, father, and grandfather was born on June 5, 1936 in Fort Wayne Indiana to the late Franklyn S Collins and Thelma Shaw Collins. After 84 years on this earth and serving the Lord Jesus Christ, Allan went to be with our heavenly father on November 23, 2020.

Allan is survived by his wife, Ruth S Collins; son, Jeffrey Allan Collins; daughter, Kay (Collins) Maloney; daughter, Kimberly (Collins) Tucker; six grandchildren, Erika Kay Hughes, Jeremy Dean Hughes, Dillon Auston Tucker, Kyle Wesley Tucker, Conner Allan Tucker; three brothers, Terance, Cliff and Patrick Collins and three sisters Terry-Jean Stamey, Caralee Gould, and Claudia Milton.

Services will be held outside to provide for safe social distancing at Fellowship Baptist Church on November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. 10500 US-27, Ocala FL 34482. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Allen's name to Fellowship Baptist Church 10500 US-27, Ocala FL 34482 or Legacy Hospice House 9505 SW 110th St Ocala, FL 34481.



