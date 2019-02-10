|
CARD, ALLEN HENRY, 75
Allen 'Al' Card, loving husband of Naomi Thomas Card, passed away on December 19, 2018 in Ocala, Florida after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on November 24, 1943 in Flint, MI., son of Luella and Henry Card.
He worked as an Electrician, retiring in 1995 from Buick City. After retirement, he had his own business, 'Handyman and a Van.' His whole life was spent in love and service to others. He loved God and served Him faithfully for as long as he was able. His hobbies were spending time with his family, being a jokester, deer hunting and being a 'Mr. Fix-it.'
He is loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Allen's Celebration of Life service was held in Michigan. There will be a Memorial Service Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3pm, at the Life Care Center of Ocala, 5884 SW 60th Ave., Ocala, FL. Family is looking forward to greeting many friends here in Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019