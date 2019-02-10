Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALLEN CARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLEN HENRY CARD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALLEN HENRY CARD Obituary
CARD, ALLEN HENRY, 75
Allen 'Al' Card, loving husband of Naomi Thomas Card, passed away on December 19, 2018 in Ocala, Florida after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on November 24, 1943 in Flint, MI., son of Luella and Henry Card.
He worked as an Electrician, retiring in 1995 from Buick City. After retirement, he had his own business, 'Handyman and a Van.' His whole life was spent in love and service to others. He loved God and served Him faithfully for as long as he was able. His hobbies were spending time with his family, being a jokester, deer hunting and being a 'Mr. Fix-it.'
He is loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Allen's Celebration of Life service was held in Michigan. There will be a Memorial Service Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3pm, at the Life Care Center of Ocala, 5884 SW 60th Ave., Ocala, FL. Family is looking forward to greeting many friends here in Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.