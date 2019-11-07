|
COVEN, ALLISYN HART
Allisyn Hart Coven, 23 of Ocala, passed away on October 31, 2019.
Allisyn is survived by her parents, John and Sharon Coven, Ocala; and brother, Jonathan Coven, Nashville, TN.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00am in Trinity Baptist Church, 1600 SE 58th Ave (Baseline Rd), Ocala, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471, (352)537-8111. Please visit Allisyn's online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019