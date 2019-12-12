Home

CLYDE, ALMA R.
Alma R. Clyde, 91, passed away on December 2, 2019 she leaves to cherish her memories devoted son; Allan R. Clyde; brothers, Sylvester Gaskin and Wilbur Bright; special cousin, Arthur L. Cunningham; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Ms. Clyde will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church located at 55 SW 3rd Avenue, Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
