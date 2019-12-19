|
|
WILKERSON, ALONZO BERNARD ('SHORTY')
Deacon Alonzo Wilkerson, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was a native of Ocala and a graduate of Howard High School, class of 1962. Deacon Wilkerson was a retired General Motors employee.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife, Susan; son, Michael; daughter, Clarice; sister, Melinda Brown (James); Claretha Veigler (Willie); brothers, Livingston Wilkerson, Jr., and Willie Thompson, Jr. (Jacqueline); aunt, LaUna C. Bellamy; uncle, Alvin N. Cotton (Anna); sisters-in-law, Louise Beach, Carrie Snyder, Peggye Martin; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and cherished members of the class of 1962.
There will be a public viewing for Deacon Wilkerson, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Clark Funeral Home. A wake service will be held at 6:00 pm on December 20, 2019 at Clark Funeral Home's Chapel of Faith. Funeral Service for Deacon Alonzo Wilkerson will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Watula Baptist Church 4120 West Highway 40 at 11:00 am.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019