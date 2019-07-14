|
|
CAPRIO,
ALPHONSE EDWARD
Alphonse Edward Caprio, 87 of Ocala Florida, departed this life at Pacifica Assisted Living, on June 20th.
Raised in New Haven, CT., he was the son of Michael and Mary Esposito Caprio.
He attended and graduated from NYU, played football, and earned his degree in electrical engineering.
He married Elizabeth Whitworth and became the fa-ther of eight children: Sarah Masiero, Mark Caprio, Mary McGinnis, Cecelia Kirts, An-drew Caprio, Lucy Benson-Burggarf, Michael Caprio and Julie Caprio.
He worked for GE in the
Navel Ordinance department, became involved in real estate and land purchases. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Catho-lic Church and involved in many civic organizations in Pittsfield, MA, where he raised his children. Alphonse fur-thered his education by obtain-ing a PHD in Education at the University of Sarasota, FL. He taught at both Pittsfield High School and Berkshire Com-munity College. He moved to California and worked for Hughes Aircraft on the Jupiter probe. Retiring to Albuquerque NM, he met and married Linda Bailey. They had 20 years of tennis, travel, and lots of
happiness together along with in-venting and patenting the 'Weather Miser', a device that conserves water. His two step-sons, Douglas and John, were an important part of his life. After Linda's death, Al moved to Ocala to be closer to his brother Michael and his wife, Gretchen.
On August 9, 2018 Al
married Joan Klear, who, gave him much happiness and cared for him until his death.
Besides his older brother, Michael Caprio, Al leaves an older sister, Annette Onofrio, and a younger brother, Fr.
Albert Caprio, O.P., and 16 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Church, Ocala, FL. on July 19th at noon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 14 to July 15, 2019