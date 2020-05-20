CROSKEY, ALTA MAE
Alta Mae Croskey was born in Weirsdale, FL on September 15, 1938 to the wonderful James Pender and Beulah Wilson. On Monday May 11, 2020, at the age of 81, Alta was called home.
As Alta was preceded in death by her husband, William Croskey Sr.; and her son, William Croskey Jr.
She is survived by a sister in-law, Mary Owens of Washington, DC.; three daughters, Diane Croskey-D'Orio (Chris), Jacqueline Croskey, and Marvel Sean Montford (Jerry); seven grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Marie Sanchez (Duane), Jaime Croskey (Grace), Timothy Juan Sanchez (Stephaine), Matthew Croskey, Shakeena Smith, Ja'Cia Croskey-Decordova, and Ashanti Montford; 16 great grandchildren, Elijah Sanchez, Alicia Sanchez-Brooks, Felishia Duddie, Ashli Duddie, Janaea Duddie, Tianna Croskey, Makenna Silva, Isaiah Reese, Arianna Sanchez, Briella Sanchez Kadon Sanchez, Lavae Vega, and Sanari Croskey; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The family is going to have a celebration of life service on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd. The family will be observing the social distancing during this time. There will be a brief viewing from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service. Arrangements by Hiers Baxley Funeral Homes, Ocala, FL. Family and friends may view the service live at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/702574845.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 20 to May 21, 2020.