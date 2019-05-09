|
|
SNOW, ALTAMESE
Altamese Snow, 73, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Southwest Health in Dothan, Alabama.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Pamela Daniels (Alonzo), Lisa Bouier (Ted), Iona Neree (Alex), Rev. Derrell Redding (Michelle), Maria Presley, and Johnny Presley (Stacye); 20 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Evangelist Odessa Washington (Samuel) and Junelle Anthony; brother, Mack Snow; sister-in-law, Betty Snow; brother-n-law, Granville Hopkins, Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Homegoing Celebration for Ms. Snow will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church located at 8792 NW 38th Ave. Rd. Ocala, FL 34482, Rev. Derrell Redding is the Pastor. Vistatation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Interment will be at Galilee Christian Church Cemetery Summerfield, Fl. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 9 to May 10, 2019