Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
United Missionary Baptist Church
15460 NW 44th Avenue Road
Reddick, FL
View Map
ALTON DEWESE Sr.

ALTON DEWESE Sr. Obituary
DEWESE, SR., ALTON
Alton Dewese, Sr., 80, passed away on August 10, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Gale Baker, Terra Dewese, Tiffany Wilson, and Yasmin McDonald; sons, Alfred Dewese, Brian (Anna) Dewese, and Kemo Dewese; twenty-nine grandchildren; forty-three great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; sister, Liz Bagley; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Dewese will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m.at United Missionary Baptist Church located at 15460 NW 44th Avenue Road Reddick, FL 32686. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
