DEWESE, SR., ALTON
Alton Dewese, Sr., 80, passed away on August 10, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Gale Baker, Terra Dewese, Tiffany Wilson, and Yasmin McDonald; sons, Alfred Dewese, Brian (Anna) Dewese, and Kemo Dewese; twenty-nine grandchildren; forty-three great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; sister, Liz Bagley; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Dewese will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00a.m.at United Missionary Baptist Church located at 15460 NW 44th Avenue Road Reddick, FL 32686. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019