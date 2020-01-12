|
RIDER, ALVIN L.
Alvin L. Rider of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Alvin was born on October 12, 1938 in Hinton, WV. He was the son of Lena Mae Bush.
He was predeceased by most of his brothers and sisters.
Alvin leaves being his wife, Norma R. Rider; his seven children, his many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Alvin was a veteran of the US Army. He was a mason with the St. James Lodge #34 of Norwich, CT for 49 years. He was a good man and will be missed.
A memorial service will be at a later date to be announced.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020