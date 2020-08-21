1/1
AMARIA EDWARDS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share AMARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDWARDS, AMARIA
AINJEL NICOLE
Ocala, Florida - Ms. Amaria Ainjel Nicole Edwards, age 18, transition on August 15, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Amaria was a graduate from Pivot Charter School, Tampa, Florida (Class of 2019) and a student at Hillsborough Community College.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (Mother) Yolanda (Solomon) Mitchum, sisters: Iyana Mitchum, Monique Edwards, Sheena Edwards, brothers: Benjamin Mitchum, Marcus Edwards, Nakia Vogt, grandparents, Frances Bryant, Gail Edwards, Deighton Edwards, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A life celebration will be held 4:00PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Kingdom Revival Church, Louis Cherubin, Pastor, 3318 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida.
(Face Mask must be worn)
Covid-19 Restrictions
will be implemented.
Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved