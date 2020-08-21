AMARIA EDWARDS

Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDS, AMARIA

AINJEL NICOLE

Ocala, Florida - Ms. Amaria Ainjel Nicole Edwards, age 18, transition on August 15, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Amaria was a graduate from Pivot Charter School, Tampa, Florida (Class of 2019) and a student at Hillsborough Community College.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (Mother) Yolanda (Solomon) Mitchum, sisters: Iyana Mitchum, Monique Edwards, Sheena Edwards, brothers: Benjamin Mitchum, Marcus Edwards, Nakia Vogt, grandparents, Frances Bryant, Gail Edwards, Deighton Edwards, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

A life celebration will be held 4:00PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Kingdom Revival Church, Louis Cherubin, Pastor, 3318 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida.

(Face Mask must be worn)

Covid-19 Restrictions

will be implemented.

Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

