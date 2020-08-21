AMARIA EDWARDS

EDWARDS, AMARIA
AINJEL NICOLE
Ocala, Florida - Ms. Amaria Ainjel Nicole Edwards, age 18, transition on August 15, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Amaria was a graduate from Pivot Charter School, Tampa, Florida (Class of 2019) and a student at Hillsborough Community College.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: (Mother) Yolanda (Solomon) Mitchum, sisters: Iyana Mitchum, Monique Edwards, Sheena Edwards, brothers: Benjamin Mitchum, Marcus Edwards, Nakia Vogt, grandparents, Frances Bryant, Gail Edwards, Deighton Edwards, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
A life celebration will be held 4:00PM on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Kingdom Revival Church, Louis Cherubin, Pastor, 3318 East Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, Florida.
(Face Mask must be worn)
Covid-19 Restrictions
will be implemented.
Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.