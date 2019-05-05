Home

Amelia Colchiski, 100, passed away at home on February 19, 2019 surrounded by her five children and their spouses.
Amelia met and married her husband in Pennsylvania before WWII. After the war, she and their daughter visited Lieutenant Colonel Mike Colchiski in Italy in 1946. They moved to Pennsylvania, then to Winter Haven, FL. In 1965, Mr. and Mrs. Colchiski and their five children moved to Ocala, FL.
Mr. Colchiski was a teacher at (then) Central Florida Junior College and Mrs. Colchiski worked for Hills Men Shop until they retired.
Mrs. Colchiski was predeceased by her husband who passed in 2001.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, her 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and friends.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019
