LEWIS, JR.,
AMOS ALFRED, 59
Minister Amos Alfred Lewis, Jr. was born on April 24, 1960 to the late Amos Alfred Lewis, Sr. and Noisettia Delores Brown in Tallahassee, Florida. He accepted Christ at an early age, going on to become an ordained minister. He was a disabled Veteran having served on the Gulf War Era and Peacetime. He served in the Army from October 31, 1984 to April 14, 2000 and was honorably discharged. Amos was a computer specialist.
Amos leaves to cherish his memory a loving mother, Noisettia Brown Lewis; a son, Paul Lewis of Tampa, FL; three daughters, Monica, Kimberley, and Elaina Lewis of Riverview, FL; and adopted daughter, Alexandria Lewis; two brothers, Douglas and Bernard Lewis of Ocala, FL; two half-sisters, Sheila Floyd and Bernita Lewis of Georgia; five uncles, four aunts, nieces, nephews, a host of cousins and special friends.
Public Viewing will be on June 21, 2019 at 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. Funeral Service for Minister Amos Alfred Lewis, Jr. will be on June 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church, 516 NW 6th Terr, Ocala, FL 34475.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 20 to June 21, 2019