AMOS ELMO BROWN

AMOS ELMO BROWN Obituary
BROWN, AMOS ELMO, 88
Amos Elmo Brown was born August 4, 1930 to the late Tolbert Rowe and Daisy Brown in Gainesville, Florida. He received formal education in the Public Schools of Putnam County, graduating from Central Academy High School. Amos accepted Christ as Savior at an early age and was united with Bethel A.M.E. Church in Palatka, he later joined St. John A.M.E. Church in Citra, Florida. Mr. Brown was enlisted in the United States Army on May 8, 1951 and received a honorably discharged.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories three sons; two daughters; two brothers; twenty grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public Viewing will be on June 14, 2019 at 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. Funeral Service for Mr. Amos E. Brown will be on June 15, 2019 at 2:00pm at Church of God by Faith in Righteousness and True Holiness, 16655 NE Jacksonville Road, Citra, FL 32113.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 13 to June 14, 2019
