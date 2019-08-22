|
|
LAFRANCE, AMY LYNN
Amy Lynn LaFrance, 50, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Amy was born on February 23, 1969 in Reed City, Michigan, to William and Sandra Feasel. Amy was an Insurance Agent for South Marion Insurance for twenty years. Her hobbies and interests include shooting guns with her family at the range and arts and crafts. Amy was very talented with painting, drawing, and pen and ink creations. Amy was a very determined woman who was also very caring and giving. Her smile and laugh will be missed.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Scott; her brothers, Ben Feasel, Michael Feasel, Nicolas Feasel; father, William Feasel.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandra.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview. Interment will be in Ashton Cemetery, Reed City, Michigan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019