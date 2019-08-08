Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
7545 South US Highway 41
Dunnellon, FL
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Pavilion
ANDRE' F. BOETIUS

ANDRE' F. BOETIUS Obituary
BOETIUS, ANDRE' F.
Mr. Andre' F. Boetius, age 98, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on July 31, 2019.
Mr. Boetius Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 1pm, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7545 South US Highway 41, Dunnellon, FL. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Family and Friends will fellowship after services at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Pavilion. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
