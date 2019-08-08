|
|
BOETIUS, ANDRE' F.
Mr. Andre' F. Boetius, age 98, of Dunnellon, Florida, passed away on July 31, 2019.
Mr. Boetius Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 1pm, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 7545 South US Highway 41, Dunnellon, FL. Interment will follow in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Family and Friends will fellowship after services at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Pavilion. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, FL. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019