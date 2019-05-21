|
BRUNETTE, ANDRE E.
Andre E. Brunette, Ocala, Fl, formerly of Woonsocket, RI, died May 3, 2019 in Hospice (Estelle's House) after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Susan (Filuminia) Brunette. Born in Woonsocket, R.I. He was the son of the late Sylvio Brunette and the late Ester Brunette. Mr. Brunette served in the Army. He was a truck driver for 30 years.
He leaves behind a stepson, Steven Filuminia of Ocala; a son, Jason Brunette of Pawtucket, RI; a daughter, Kara Brunette of Fall River, MA; one granddaughter.
Services are private.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019