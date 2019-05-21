Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANDRE BRUNETTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDRE E. BRUNETTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANDRE E. BRUNETTE Obituary
BRUNETTE, ANDRE E.
Andre E. Brunette, Ocala, Fl, formerly of Woonsocket, RI, died May 3, 2019 in Hospice (Estelle's House) after a long battle with cancer. He was the husband of Susan (Filuminia) Brunette. Born in Woonsocket, R.I. He was the son of the late Sylvio Brunette and the late Ester Brunette. Mr. Brunette served in the Army. He was a truck driver for 30 years.
He leaves behind a stepson, Steven Filuminia of Ocala; a son, Jason Brunette of Pawtucket, RI; a daughter, Kara Brunette of Fall River, MA; one granddaughter.
Services are private.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.