BROADERICK,

ANGELA GAIL

Anthony - Angela Gail Broaderick, 69, passed away June 1, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Ocala, FL, on July 4, 1950, to the late Marvin Nasworth and Myrtle Campbell. She graduated from Ocala High School and was a homemaker. She also assisted with the family business and was long time President of the Ocala Women's Bowling Association.

She is preceded in death by her parents and step-parents, Jesse Campbell and Irene Nasworth. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Charlie Broaderick; sons, Scott (Melle) Broaderick, and Craig (Teresa) Broaderick; sisters, Ellen, Debbie, Beth and Dalaree; and two grandchildren, Andrea and McKenna.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., June 5, 2020, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Graveside service will be 9:00 a.m., Saturday June 6, 2020, in Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Marion County.



