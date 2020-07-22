1/1
ANGELA ROSE LAMMERS
1924 - 2020
LAMMERS, ANGELA ROSE
Angela Rose Lammers (Hermiller) died on July 19, 2020, in Ocala, Florida, at age 96. Her smile and cheerful attitude will be greatly missed. She was the matriarch of a family of five boys, 15 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She liked to say that 'God blessed me with five boys and a birthday they can all remember (July 4).'
Ann was born on July 4, 1924, in Ottawa, Ohio. She married Donald Wesley Lammers, on April 22, 1946, and they enjoyed 67 years together until his death on July 23, 2013. They raised five children, Douglas J. Lammers (Susan Hennessey) of Saint Augustine, Florida, Steven R. Lammers (Leah Risser) of Canton, Georgia, Philip K. Lammers (Joy Henderson) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Guy W. Lammers (Brenda Young) of Mantua, Ohio, Bruce P. Lammers (Kathy Anspach) of Ocala. She moved to Ocala in 1987 to be close to her sons, Doug (Veterinarian and previous owner of Companion Animal Clinic) and Bruce.
Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Roberts of Ocala Funeral Home (www.robertsfunerals.com). Burial will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Ocala.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
