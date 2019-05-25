Home

ANGELO LOUIGI D'ERCOLE

D'ERCOLE, ANGELO LOUIGI
Sunrise June 6, 1926 - Sunset May 13, 2019
Salt Springs - Angelo Louigi D'Ercole, 92, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019.
He was born in Caporciano, Italy to Louigi and Oliva D'Ercole, and emigrated to the United States of America at the age of 4. He was a restaurateur and had once owned his own insurance company prior to retirement. Angelo served honorably in WWII, for the U.S. Army as a combat Veteran in the South Pacific.
He is survived by his children, Dana, Angelo Jr., Matthew, and his daughter Michele D'Ercole, as well as marital children, Joey Dobin, Marcy Koral, and Tracy Gurdian. He leaves behind a legacy of many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.
His booming laugh and his many stories of Italy will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ballroom dancing with his friends in Ocala, FL was one of his favorite hobbies.
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., June 6, 2019, at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Visitation will be at Countryside Funeral Home, 9185 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony, FL starting at 9:00 a.m.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 25 to May 26, 2019
