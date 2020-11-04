1/
Angia Blunt
Angia Blunt
Mrs. Angia Blunt 56 passed away on Oct 29th at kindred hospital. She leaves to treasure precious memories, her children Enika(Jason) Mcnair, Justus Blunt, Enoch Blunt II, Solomon (Crystal) McCray and Juana Blunt, her sisters Peggy Ann Carter, Gloria(Glen) Cook, Patricia Redman, Dianne Hamilton and her brothers James,Carl, Dennis, Solomon, Albert, and Tony Johnson, 18 grand children and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday November 6 from 6:00 until 7:00 at Church of God by Faith and Righteousness and True Holiness Citra, Florida. Funeral services will be held on November 7,2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Mt Zion Cemetery Reddick, Florida. In order to attend any of the services for Mrs. Blunt you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry " providing a memory that will never fade"

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Church of God by Faith and Righteousness and True Holiness
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Mt Zion Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
