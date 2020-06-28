CRAWFORD,ANN MARIE BALOGHAnn Marie Balogh Crawford, 75, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at The Bridge at Ocala in Ocala . She was born July 14, 1944 the daughter of the late Michael and Marie Balogh. Ann was an Ocala native.Survivors include her children, Stephanie (Darren) Mainardi and Robert (Tammy) Crawford; five grandkids; one great-grandson; brother, Bill Balogh; and sister, Betty McGough.A graveside service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Highland Memorial Park (1515 NE 3rd Street, Ocala, Florida 34470). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at