BENDER, ANNA
MADONNA (PETTERSON)
Anna Madonna (Petterson) Bender, 86, North Manchester, Indiana unexpectedly passed away at 3:01 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at her Timbercrest home with her loving husband by her side.
Madonna was born to farmers, John C. and Esther J. (Darby) Petterson on February 22, 1933 in Converse, Indiana. She was the 7th of 8 children and loved spending time with her brothers and sisters. In 1951, Madonna graduated from Peru High School. After graduating, she worked as an executive secretary.
Madonna married Charles Paul Bender on September 30, 1956, in a church in Wabash, Indiana. They spent the first two years of their marriage living in France, while Paul served in the military. After several miscarriages, the Bender's adopted a son, Charles Paul 'CP' Bender III who passed away in 2010 at the age of 35.
Madonna and Paul enjoyed traveling to many places around the world including: Europe, United Kingdom, North Africa, Mexico, Canada and they also lived in five different states. On June 9, 2019, the Bender's returned to their roots and moved to Timbercrest from Ocala, Florida. Madonna also enjoyed riding horses with her sister, Carolyn, ceramics, sewing, and volunteering at a nursing home.
Anna Madonna Bender's loving memory will be carried on by her husband, C. Paul Bender, Jr. North Manchester, Indiana; sister, Carolyn (Jack) Vrooman, Wabash, Indiana; granddaughter, Abbie Marie Findlay, United Kingdom; several nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Nancy Frantz, North Manchester, Indiana.
Madonna was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Charles Paul 'CP' Bender III and Eric Bender, who passed away at birth; twin daughters, Erica M. and Suzanne M. Bender, who passed away at birth; two brothers, Newell D. and Robert Petterson; four sisters, Kathleen Balg, Wanda Hiers, Angie White and Melba Williams.
The memorial service for Madonna Bender will be at Timbercrest Chapel, 2201 East Street, North Manchester, Indiana at a later date. Chaplain Laura Stone will officiate. Burial will be at Falls Cemetery, 725 Falls Ave, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 28 to June 29, 2019