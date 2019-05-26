|
|
OVERSTREET,
ANNA 'JEAN'
Anna 'Jean' Overstreet, 84, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Anna was born in Liberty, KY and moved to this area in 1966. Anna was a retired Librarian for Marion County School System, and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Ocala, she enjoyed reading and playing bridge, but most of all spending time with her family.
Anna is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bobby Joe Overstreet; and her sister, Barbara Hoskins Marti.
She is survived by daughters, Jeanine Yawn of Ocala, FL, and Sheri and husband, Greg Wiley, of Weirsdale, FL; sisters, Gerri Martin and Paula Bertsch; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
The family will be having a viewing on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with the celebration of her life starting at 10:00 am. The burial service will take place following the service at Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 26 to May 27, 2019