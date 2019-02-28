|
BRYNE-OSBORNE,
ANNE D.
Anne D. Byrne-Osborne, 69, of Ocala, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. Anne was born in Daytona Beach, FL to Dr. Ed Byrne and Anne Byrne and grew up in Gainesville, FL. Anne got her bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida and went on to get her master's in mathematics from the University of Florida. After graduation, Anne taught Math at Fort King Middle School for 35 years.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Ocala Christian Church, 3201 NE 25th Ave, Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anne's name to the Ocala Christian Church Building Fund or .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019