Anne D. (Byrne) Osborne, 69, of Ocala, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. Anne was born in Daytona Beach, FL to Dr. Ed Byrne and Anne Byrne and grew up in Gainesville, FL. Anne got her bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida and went on to get her master's in mathematics from the University of Florida. After graduation, Anne taught Math at Fort King Middle School for 35 years. Anne was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Local Chapter of Beta Phi 5 and Zeta Beta. She was the State President from 1995-1996 ESA Florida Chapter. ESA sisters were involved with , the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind and Easter Seals.

Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Byrne.

She is survived by her husband, Dudley Osborne of 30 years; stepson, Steve Osborne (Joy); grandchildren, Morgan and Hunter Osborne; father, Dr. Ed Byrne; brother, Stephen Byrne (Nancy); niece, Tiffany Haley (Hank); and great nephew, Tank.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Ocala Christian Church, 3201 NE 25th Ave, Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anne's name to the Ocala Christian Church Building Fund or . Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Down Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave. Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Anne's online guestbook at

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019