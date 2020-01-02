Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview
5946 Se Robinson Road
Belleview, FL 34421
(352) 245-2424
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church
4047 NE 21st St, Ocala, FL 34470
ocala, FL
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church
4047 NE 21st St, Ocala, FL 34470
ocala, FL
Anne Louise Tucker Obituary
Anne Louise Tucker, 93, of Ocala passed away on Satur-day, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Anne Louise Tucker was a native of Brooklyn, New York and moved to this area from there in 1960. She was a member of Our Lady of the Spring Catholic Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed socializing, was a Gator fan and loved to read.
Survivors include her sons, Fred (Donna) Siyufy Jr., Robert (Susan) Siyufy; daughters, Anne (Dennis) Kinzer, Adele Siyufy, Nancy (Nelson) Garcia; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Frederic Siyufy Sr., Ted R Tucker, Joe Siero-towicz; her parents Anthony and Louise Kunkel .
A Mass of the Christian Bur-ial will take place at 11am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Interfaith.
Online condolences may be sent at www.hiersbaxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
