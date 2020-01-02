|
|
Anne Louise Tucker, 93, of Ocala passed away on Satur-day, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Anne Louise Tucker was a native of Brooklyn, New York and moved to this area from there in 1960. She was a member of Our Lady of the Spring Catholic Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed socializing, was a Gator fan and loved to read.
Survivors include her sons, Fred (Donna) Siyufy Jr., Robert (Susan) Siyufy; daughters, Anne (Dennis) Kinzer, Adele Siyufy, Nancy (Nelson) Garcia; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Frederic Siyufy Sr., Ted R Tucker, Joe Siero-towicz; her parents Anthony and Louise Kunkel .
A Mass of the Christian Bur-ial will take place at 11am on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Interfaith.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020