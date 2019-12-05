|
LOFTON-SUMMERS,
ANNIE DELORES
Annie Delores was born and raised in Ocala. She was one of two girls born to Claude and Annie Washington (both deceased). Delores attended Howard High School where she graduated in the Wild Bulls Class of 1964! She was employed by Munroe Regional Hospital and Marion County Schools where she retired from Madison Street Elem. Delores was a beautiful, delightful, happy, always laughing, and loveable mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Richard Summers; daughter, Telva Lofton; sons, Broderick Lofton, Keith Lofton; sister, Betty Snow; brother, Earl Tucker; seven grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.
Her Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00, New St. John Missionary Baptist, 2251 NW 2nd St. Ocala. Public visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, 5-7pm at Summers FH, 22 38 NW 10th St. Ocala. O. B. Samuel Funeral Home in charge. Flowers may be sent to Summers FH on Friday and the church on Saturday. Resolutions may be faxed to 352-629-4434. Family and friends are asked to meet the immediate family at the church 10:30 to form the processional. Suggested florist is Amazing Florals, 352-512-9619.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019