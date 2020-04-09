Home

Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
ANNIE PEARL BROWN

ANNIE PEARL BROWN Obituary
BROWN, ANNIE PEARL
Ocala, Florida - Sister Annie Pearl Brown,68, On March 25, 2020, God called his faithful daughter home.
She was a member of St. Mary MBC (Silver Springs, Fl). Sis. Brown was the a member of the Lucky Savings Club, Order of the Eastern Stars and Silver Springs Community Club of St. Mary Church.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: A devoted husband, Rev. Kenneth A. Brown, (daughters) Belinda Harris, Wanda Harris, Ethel Childs (all of Ocala, Fl) (9) grandchildren, (19) great grandchildren, (God daughter) Yvonne Coleman, (special cousin) Rosa L. Jones, (God Sister) Faye M. Isaac,a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Due to Corvid-19, all restrictions will be implemented. On behalf of Hadley-Brown Funeral, we ask everyone to please take precautionary measures to stay healthy.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20 th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 (352) 620-0573.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
