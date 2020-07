Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIAMS, ANNIE

Annie Williams, 77, of Ocala passed away on July 22, 2020 at Advent Health.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her devoted husband, Lawrence Williams, Jr.; her children, Reginald Wiilliams, Brenda Caple, David Sears, Mark Sears, Michelle Davis, Lawrence Williams III, Charranda Williams, Lakair Williams, and Patricia Dawiely; her siblings, Helen Fraizer, Gloria Monts, Loretta Ramsey, Denise Cadette, Benjamin Monts, Jr., Kevin Marshal; 12 grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020; 6PM until 7PM at 8th Street Church of God, Rev. Isaiah Johnson, Pastor. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020; 11:00 at Faith Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Felix M. Snow, Licensed Funeral Director, Directing.



