ANNIE WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, ANNIE
Annie Williams, 77, of Ocala passed away on July 22, 2020 at Advent Health.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her devoted husband, Lawrence Williams, Jr.; her children, Reginald Wiilliams, Brenda Caple, David Sears, Mark Sears, Michelle Davis, Lawrence Williams III, Charranda Williams, Lakair Williams, and Patricia Dawiely; her siblings, Helen Fraizer, Gloria Monts, Loretta Ramsey, Denise Cadette, Benjamin Monts, Jr., Kevin Marshal; 12 grands; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020; 6PM until 7PM at 8th Street Church of God, Rev. Isaiah Johnson, Pastor. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020; 11:00 at Faith Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Felix M. Snow, Licensed Funeral Director, Directing.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
