O'BRIANT, ANNMARIE DONALDSON

AnnMarie Donaldson O'Briant departed this earthly life March 13, 2020 in Ocala, Florida after a long struggle with breast cancer. She was born on June 14, 1964 (Flag Day). She is the daughter of David W. Donaldson and Reba A. McKinney of Ocala, Florida. AnnMarie lived in Wake Forest, NC with her husband of 15 years, Dr. Kevin O'Briant. She is a native of Ocala, Florida.

Ann graduated from Saint John's Lutheran High School (Ocala) in 1983, and later received an AA degree from Central Florida Community College (Ocala). In 2004, AnnMarie received a B.A. degree in Biblical Studies from the College at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, NC.

In her early years, AnnMarie was a champion in the Ocala 4H club in many disciplines. This knowledge she gained would entertain and delight family and friends throughout the rest of her life. She was an expert horseman and champion in the Hunter Jumper competitions as well as training horses for various farms in the Ocala area.

AnnMarie loved cooking, gardening, knitting, decorating and design. She also continued to study and teach others about anatomy/ physiology and health. Ann was a practicing Massage Therapist for over ten years.

AnnMarie always took time to help people in need. She possessed a broad knowledge and frequently used it to help others. Whether it was how to best bake a cake, heal a broken heart, understand the Bible, or tend your garden. She saw herself as 'the keeper of little known facts'. She was very competitive which often manifested itself in her love of debate. Ann was a talented and gracious hostess and loved being social and gathering with friends. She often expressed herself in very artistic and creative ways; listening to her talk and the 'playful nick names' she gave to people and things was a real treat.

AnnMarie has moved on to be with Jesus in heaven and with her passing one of the truly colorful and unique 'stars' has found a new home among the heavens. May the light of her memory shine on for many years to come brightening the lives of those she left behind.

She is survived by her husband Kevin, her mother Reba, siblings Archie, John (JoAnne) and Daniel, in-laws George and Carol, Colleen (Mike) and 8 nieces.

A memorial service and celebration of Ann's life will take place July 18 at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Ocala.



