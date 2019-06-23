|
LANZILLOTTI,
ANTHONY J. 'BUTCH'
Anthony J. 'Butch' Lanzillotti, 84, of Ocala died peacefully in his Florida home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was the son of Leonardo (Leo) and Maddelana Rinaldi Lanzillotti of Massachusetts.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Laria Lanzillotti; his son, Leonard (and wife, Linda) Lanzilotti; son, Anthony Lanzillotti; brother, Dominic Lanzillotti; sisters, Rose Saksa, Camilla Delaney, and Marie Lanzillotti.
He leaves his grandson, Leonard Lanzillotti; and granddaughter, Vanessa Lanzillotti; brother, Robert Lanzillotti; and wife, Karen; sister, Joanne Kozak and husband, Andrew; and sister, Margaret DeSantis.
Anthony grew up in Worcester, MA where he attended commerce High School. He owned 'A Painting and Decorating Company' and later worked for Quality Seafoods as a truck driver, working up to VP of Operations, and retiring in 1987. He was a loyal New York Yankee and New England Patriot fan. He was a sargent in the Army National Guard Reserves during the Korean conflict. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Belleview and a member of the Knights of Colombus #8012, Assembly 2062 and was Post Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree. Anthony and his wife loved to travel.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 11528 SE Hwy 301 in Belleview. Burial will follow at Good Shepard Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 23 to June 24, 2019